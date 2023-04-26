'I interviewed millionaire and finance guru, Robert Kiyosaki. Here are 3 unexpected lessons I learned.'

Somewhere around the age of eight or nine, I stumbled across a book that would change my life.

This book was small and purple-ish in colour. It had a fun sounding name.

Rich Dad, Poor Dad, by Robert Kiyosaki.



Honestly, I thought it was a fiction book. I had no idea what it was about.

I also had no idea that one day, inspired by this book, I too would become a financial educator.

Today, I run a financial education platform helping people take control of their finances. Today, hundreds have transformed their financial lives through our flagship course, Mastering Money.

But the one thing I could never have even dreamed of all those years ago, was that one day I would interview the author of that little book.

During the height of the pandemic, I had the opportunity to ask Robert Kiyosaki all of my burning question, live.

If you have any interest in personal finance, you’ll know that Kiyosaki is a ‘big deal’. Back in the 90s and 2000s, Kiyosaki was an international ‘finfluencer’ way before it was cool.

In more recent years, some of his content has been more controversial. But for those looking, there are still valuable gems of personal finance wisdom to be gleaned.

Here are three lessons I learned from interviewing him:

1. Having money, and knowing how to use it are different things.

In my interview, Robert Kiyosaki shared that during the Global Financial Crisis he borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in real-estate.

Some might think, “that’s so risky,” or “he could afford to do that because he’s Robert Kiyosaki,” but I think that’s missing the point.

Many people come into large amounts of money (e.g. winning a lottery, getting a bonus) but don’t know how to turn it into something more. In fact, many of them lose it pretty quickly.

Think about it: if you were given a million dollars today, would you know how to invest it wisely?

Conversely, if a skilled investor had the savings you currently have, would they be able to increase the value of it quicker and better than you could? Yeah, probably.