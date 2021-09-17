'I help women save tens of thousands of dollars. Here are the only 4 money tips you need to know.'

She was sobbing uncontrollably on the phone to me.

I was in my early 20s, a rosy-eyed university student who thought that finance was something “grown-ups” had all figured out. I was so wrong.

I was talking to a woman in her 40s, on the verge of a financial breakdown.

And she wasn’t alone. It was only Monday. I still had a whole week of more calls like this one. I was working at the Cancer Council, and every day, I was on the phone supporting Australians experiencing financial hardship due to cancer.

I faced a sobering reality: most people have no idea what they’re doing with their money.

Back then, I had no idea that I would end up starting a financial education platform to fix this problem.

Today, hundreds of people have transformed their financial lives through our Mastering Money program, and the majority (over 65 per cent) of them are women. Collectively, we’ve helped our students create over $1 million dollars in personal wealth. So, we don’t just “teach”... we give our students the tools and confidence to get real results themselves. And you can do it too.

I’ve seen hundreds of women turn their financial life around in a few short months. And yes, having more money is great... but what is truly life-changing is the confidence, freedom from stress, and independence that comes when you take control of your finances.

While it’s never too late to turn your financial life around... the younger you start, the better. Getting a few things right in your 20s, can set you up for massive financial success later on.

So, what can you do to achieve that?

Here are some things to master before you hit 30. These tips have been game-changing for our students and can be for you too.

1. Clear out your emotional "money baggage”.

If you hate maths, here’s some good news! Being good with money is more about emotions and psychology, than numbers.

We are all carrying a lifetime of “money baggage” around with us: thoughts, feelings, experiences about money that are getting in the way of financial success.

Maybe your parents were risk-averse, so now you’re scared of investing (or it’s not even remotely on your radar). Maybe your family thought credit card debt was okay so... you do too.

You won’t truly change your financial choices until you understand why you’re making them. Once you let go of your old ‘money baggage’, you’re free to learn healthier financial choices.