THE T-SHIRT and 4 other references you may have missed in Miley Cyrus' 'Used to Be Young'.

Okay, but we've all just been blasting Miley Cyrus' new single 'Used to Be Young', yeah?

This is the first single the two-time Grammy nominee has released after her recent Endless Summer Vacation — and we've already got it on repeat.

In an Instagram post, Miley said she wrote the song two years ago, during a period of her life when she felt "misunderstood."

She also added, "I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever."

"Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself every day. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment... unfinished yet complete."

In a short YouTube video, the singer also shared there was a special meaning behind the release date.

"I decided to release 'Used to Be Young,' on August 25th because this particular date, historically, has been important to me personally and in my career," she told her fans.

From the release date to her outfit of choice, here are all the hidden details in Miley Cyrus' new music video.

1. The song dropped on the 10th anniversary of THAT 2013 VMA performance.

Image: Getty