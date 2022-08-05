Demi Lovato was 18 when she dated Wilmer Valderrama. She's now reassessing their 12-year age gap.

Demi Lovato's new album Holy Fvck is not even out yet, but the 16-track pop rock offering is already receiving a lot of interest.

A few musical reasons: 1. it's a return to the rock roots of Lovato's first two albums, which are full of bangers, and 2. the two single releases so far, 'Skin Of My Teeth' and 'Substance', have been well received.

But then there is also the fact that Lovato, who has always been pretty biographical in their music, is clearly reassessing things from her past. The most obvious example is in a snippet of the song '29', heard by fans during a listening party held by Lovato's label.

Watch: The trailer for Demi Lovato's 2021 documentary Dancing With The Devil. Post continues below video.

The lyrics, which have quickly made their way around the internet, appear to be about That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama, who Lovato dated on and off from 2010 until 2016.

The song's lyrics focus on a large age gap in a relationship.

"Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time," Lovato sings.

"Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine / 17, 29."

There's also: "Petal on the vine / Too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent / What the f***'s consent? / Numbers told you not to / But that didn't stop you."

Lovato and Valderrama met in January 2010, when they were 17 and 29, respectively. Lovato has said in the past that their relationship didn't begin until she turned 18 (her 18th birthday was eight months later, in August). They were on-and-off for six years until ending for good in 2016.

In 2015, Lovato spoke about the beginnings of their relationship.