Tish Cyrus got married over the weekend. Two of her famous children skipped the wedding.

Tish Cyrus and Australian Prison Break star Dominic Purcell are married.

The wedding took place poolside in Malibu, California, four months after the pair announced their engagement in an Instagram post in April.

Overhead (paparazzi) images from the wedding show that three of Tish's children — Brandi, Trace and Miley — were in attendance, and each part of the bridal party. Her two youngest children with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, Braison and Noah, were not there.

Instead, the pair, who are 29 and 23 respectively, documented their time together in nearby Los Angeles.

On Instagram, they shared a video of their 'day out' at Walmart and posted about a sleepover they had on the same night as the wedding.

In one post, Noah said Braison, who lives in Tennessee, "flew here to see me!!"

Image: Instagram @noahcyrus.