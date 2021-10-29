'They were taking photos of me.' The unconventional childhood of Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson.

It’s been 12 years since Michael Jackson passed away aged 50 following a medication overdose.

On the day he died, Michael Jackson left behind three young children.

Then aged 12, 11 and seven years old, Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson bravely faced the world, taking the stage to honour their late father at the public memorial service.

From their unconventional birth to their time in the spotlight in the aftermath of the release of controversial documentary Leaving Neverland, life has been anything but normal for Michael Jackson’s three children.

Jackson’s two eldest children, Prince and Paris, were born to Jackson’s second wife, Debbie Rowe in the late 90s.

After meeting Rowe, who was a nurse at the office of his dermatologist, the pair soon agreed to have children together.

"I was trying to help him," Rowe told the court following Jackson’s death, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. "I said, 'What’s the thing that makes you the saddest?' He said, 'I never had any children.'"

She told him: "Let me have a baby with you. You can have the joy of being a parent."

After thinking about the offer for a couple of weeks, Jackson agreed and before long Rowe was pregnant.

Although Jackson said that both Prince and Paris were conceived with Rowe "naturally", Rowe later contradicted Jackson’s words.

"I went to the 'office', which is what we called the medical clinic. They impregnated me," she told a British newspaper following Jackson’s death.

In November 1996, when Rowe was six-months along, the pair got married. The private ceremony took place in Sydney while Jackson was on his HIS-tory tour.

On February 13, 1996, Debbie Rowe gave birth to the couple’s first child, Prince Michael Jackson Junior.