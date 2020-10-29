5am starts, coffee with her work husband and breaks every 50 minutes: A day in the life of Melissa Leong.

Want to know how your favourite celebs spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, high-profile people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life was like for Melissa Leong when she filmed Junior MasterChef during a global pandemic.

Melissa Leong knows as well as any of us that 2020 has been a very different year.

The food writer, radio host and television presenter's life turned upside down in under 12 months; shooting to fame in April, when she became one of the new hosts of MasterChef.

Within a matter of days, Leong became a household name. Aussies found a glimpse of happiness in the wholesome cooking show, while a global pandemic unfolded around us. The weekly episodes with Melissa, Jock and Andy became a routine distraction.

But while we love to watch the fun and exciting episodes that appear on-screen, there's a lot that goes into making MasterChef and Junior MasterChef happen.

Watch the trailer for Junior MasterChef. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10.

When filming Junior MasterChef, Leong's day starts pretty early. She usually wakes up between 4.45am and 5.15am, and is on set and in the makeup chair by 5.30am or 7.30am, at the latest.

"I turn up, Maureen, my makeup artist is always there before me and she's just such a wonderful human. It's great to see her face in the morning with a cup of hot water and lemon for me," Leong told Mamamia.

"She usually starts working on my hair and I do all my face bits and pieces - face massages, depending on how puffy and tired I am."