An ode to Melissa Leong's fabulous fashion on MasterChef 2020.


If you're watching this season of MasterChef, there is something we hope you've noticed besides the fantastic cooking: the fashion.

Yes, our eyes are focused on the food most of the time, but we can't help but get distracted by the sensational outfits worn by the judges.

Jock Zonfrillo is constantly polished and poised in his perfectly tailored three-piece suits; Andy Allen looks effortlessly sophisticated in smart casual; and Melissa Leong... well, she looks fantastic. Always.

Whether Melissa opts for a bold, statement dress or tones it down with more natural hues, we find ourselves, firstly, looking for where she got the look and, secondly, taking notes for future outfit inspiration. 

And luckily for us, the food writer loves incorporating affordable buys with more designer pieces. So her glimmering earrings are more than likely under $25, and that top — well, chances are it's a good ol' bargain from Zara.

Here are 15 of our favourite outfits worn by Melissa on MasterChef including where to buy some of the pieces. (If they haven't sold out already.)






Lovisa Real Gold Plated Large Open Hoop Earring, $22.99.

Image: Lovisa. 

Zara Pleated Metallic Thread Skirt, $99.

Image: Zara. 

Lovisa Bright Geometric Print Scarf Scrunchie, $15.99.

Image: Lovisa. 

Country Road Woven Belt, $59.95.

Image: Country Road. 

Lovisa Pink Textured Geometric Earring, $17.99.

Image: Lovisa. 

Zara Vinyl High-Heel Shoes (not captured in this photo), $89.95.

Image: Zara. 

Lovisa Pink Flower Wreath Drop Earring, $25.99.

Image: Lovisa. 

And don't even get us started on her makeup looks; we'll save that for another day.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@10styling

