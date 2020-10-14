We need to talk about Ben, the 10-year-old kid from Junior MasterChef who's saved 2020.

Sorry, but we need to discuss a certain someone who has made our weeks infinitely better: Ben from Junior MasterChef.

While we were excited for the cooking reality show to begin again as it meant new judges - Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo - would be back on our screens, we didn't yet realise just how utterly great the young contestants might be.

Watch the trailer for Junior MasterChef. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10

Now, three episodes into the show, a 10-year-old has stolen our heart: Ben.

Budding chef Ben is from Bendigo, Victoria. He's the eldest of four children and has three younger sisters: Zara, 9, Gracie, 7, and Maeve, 4. And he started cooking when he was just three years old.

Ben's family. Image: Channel 10.

During the first few episodes, Ben has already shown us how he can cook far beyond his age. Especially, with his first dessert in episode one: an Australian take on the American dessert S'mores.