"This is exactly what Meghan Markle's life will be like after giving birth. It ain't pretty."

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.
I remember those early weeks when I had my baby.
The long sleepless nights trying to settle a crying baby, my breasts milk engorged to the point where I looked like I was auditioning for a role on Baywatch, but ended up landing one on Babywatch instead.
I once answered the door to a guy delivering a package with both my boobs out. He looked at me and said ‘you just have to sign’. I breast fed him anyway. His hair grew back and now he’s manager of the local post office. You see breast really is best.
What are those first days going to be like for Meghan Markle? How does a new mum survive that level of public scrutiny? Any woman who’s had a vaginal birth remembers the indignity of the giant maternity pad. I remember looking at it and seriously rethinking the whole childbirth thing. It was so big I could have used it as a toboggan. I had no idea that I’d be burning through one every hour. (I put witch hazel in mine and popped them in the freezer so they doubled as an icepack).
Royal kids are just like normal kids. Post continues after video.
Your vagina feels like it went a few rounds in a cage fight, sometimes you’ve got stitches, you can barely walk and you’re terrified to poop in case your internal organs fall out. I limped to the couch and collapsed. Apart from a few family snaps where I have the traditional new mum look of “horrendous and happy”, no one was getting up in my grill.
Top Comments
This is a really confusing article. What is it trying to achieve? To tell us being a new mother is challenging (kind of obvious, no?). To suggest Meghan Markle is going to suffer even more in the pursuit of mummy martyrdom on account of who she is?
I assume it's meant to be a humorous "oh, she's one of us" story about a woman that won't have to go back to work immediately, is worth millions in a family worth billions and therefore has no concerns about having to work or afford anything, will have at least one nanny and will have personal trainers and stylists. While she'll have an insane amount of attention that regular people won't have, she's also going to have a huge team of people making it as easy as possible.
To get people to click on to a story by pretending it’s about Meghan. Any way they can link her to a story, however tenuously, means more views. Nothing but clickbait. (And we fell for it, d’oh!)
Not me.
OK, I see a flaw in my reasoning now.
True - but she has to drive English cars now so it kinda' evens up