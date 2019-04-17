Meghan Markle doesn’t owe us anything. Especially not a photo on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

It was a royal baby announcement – but it wasn’t the one we’d all been waiting for.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told the world that they would be keeping the imminent birth of their baby – due any day now – secret, until they have had a chance to ‘celebrate privately as a family’.

Learn all about the royal kids… who are normal kids. Post continues after video.

We’d known for some time, if rumours were to be believed, that the royal couple had toyed with the idea of breaking royal protocol by shunning the Lindo Wing, where both Kate Middleton and Princess Diana gave birth.

But when the news was confirmed via a statement from Buckingham Palace, people were… disappointed.