Um. We're fairly certain Prince Charles just gave away Meghan Markle's due date.

Prince Charles is quite the joker.

During media speculation about the due date of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby, according to Royal Central Prince Charles innocently declared that he and Camilla will be jetting off on a three day tour across Berlin, Leipzig and Munich on May 7.

May 7.

That means that Meghan’s baby will definitely (probably) be born in the next 20 days, since we very much doubt Charles and Camilla will fly off without greeting their new grandson or granddaughter.

In fact, we are willing to bet the baby will be born in the next two weeks, given the grandparents will want at least a week to snuggle the baby, shower them with tiny knitted shoes and do all the other adorable things grandparents do when their grandchild is born.

Prince Charles’ slip adds fuel to the fire of theories surrounding the due date of Meghan Markle’s baby.

This theory might be a bit of a stretch, but here goes.

Shortly after announcing her pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing three stacked, jewel rings which looked to be a green peridot, sapphire and diamond. Incidentally all three of them are birthstones.