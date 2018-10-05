Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “You don’t have to pick anyone.” Matty J on exactly what the producers tell the Bachelor.



Nick Cummins has polarised the nation after his Bachelor finale last night where he chose precisely no woman to be in a relationship with. Whilst some have expressed their disappointment saying he has wasted all of our times, others believe we shouldn’t be so critical of the Honey Badger and that he made the right decision for himself.

Matty J is in the latter camp.

The former Bachelor who won Australia’s heart with his season last year is one of the few people who can actually empathise with the position Nick was in last night.

“You can’t really just dip your toe in. You’re either all in, or you’re not, and I think for Nick to have picked one of the girls and said like, ‘Hey, let’s just see how this goes and give this a little crack,’ it would have been a lot worse,” Matty J told news.com.au.

“To come out of (the show) and be like, ‘Look, we’re kind of just seeing how things are going, and I haven’t said I love you yet because I’m not quite sure …’ Honestly, it’s almost easier to just completely pull away and not even enter a half-hearted relationship.”

And to be honest, he has a fair point.

He further added the immense pressure you are under due to fans wanting that fairytale ending and a “firework” connection.

“It sucks that he didn’t get to fall in love, and at the end of the day, he made the right call for himself, which is what you have to do in that situation,” he told the publication.

One question that has been floated since the finale aired last night, is whether the bachelor and bachelorettes are contractually obliged to choose someone. And Matty J has our answer…

“They’d be like, ‘Hey, you don’t have to pick anyone if you don’t want to, that’s an option for you, just so you’re aware.’

“It surprised me. You’d think they’d be like, ‘There needs to be a result’, but they’d keep telling me, ‘Just remember this is all about you. The most important thing here is what’s right for you in your situation, don’t try and appease anybody else… There’s no wrong decision you can make, whether you pick A or B or no one at all, what’s most important is that you’re happy.”

2. He’s been in rehab for 40 days. Now Ben Affleck has spoken for the first time.

Forty days after his ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention, Ben Affleck has spoken.

In an Instagram post, the 46-year-old actor saying his treatment is a ‘full-time commitment’.

“This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he began the post.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others,” he said.