The gorgeous way Meghan Markle's mum was heard introducing herself at her daughter's event.

Look. We’re sure it takes some adjusting to get your head around the fact that your American-born, TV-star daughter is suddenly a member of the British royal family. That she now has the words Her Royal Highness and Duchess of Sussex in front of her name. That her brother-in-law will be an actual monarch with roughly 2.3 billion subjects.

I mean, we all saw Doria Ragland‘s face when Meghan wed Prince Harry in May.

But it seems the Californian social worker isn't quite ready to adopt all the formalities that come with her daughter's title just yet.

At the launch of Together, a charity cookbook championed by the Duchess to support the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, Ragland was heard by several media outlets introducing herself in the sweetest, most unaffected way possible: "Hi, I'm Meg's Mom."

The response that springs to mind is, 'Hello. I know. Everyone knows. More than two billion people watched you walk your daughter into Windsor Chapel four months ago. Also 'Meg'? Oooh. Can we call her Meg?'

But the British are much too polite for that.