Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley opened up on social media about The Bachelor finale.

Last night’s The Bachelor was the most brutal finale we’ve ever witnessed. But for the women at the centre of it – Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley – it was so much harder to watch. You know, having lived it and all once before.

After the finale aired both women shared emotional posts on Instagram, telling followers and Bachelor fans exactly how they were feeling: then and now weeks on.

“‘Wowee.’ Living it the first time was so hard, but reliving it tonight was something else,” Brittany wrote.

The 31-year-old’s disappointment in being told she wasn’t the one for Nick Cummins – and neither was Sophie – was clear.

“After a very long and incredible journey, I found myself standing at the end with a full heart and excited at the prospect of a happy future with Nick,” she wrote.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, and by this point I truly believed I was meant to come here and meant to meet Nick.

“I was in disbelief and thought surely this was the reason I hadn’t met anyone in a long time.

“But that is not the case.”

The radiographer thanked her fellow bachelorettes and the show’s crew for the journey, as well as her family and fans for supporting her “from the bottom of my broken heart”.

Meanwhile, Sophie, who famously struggled to express her feelings with Nick, said she found the post “extremely difficult” to write.