What none of us knew about Sophie and Brittany's tearful reunion last night.

On Thursday night, after both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman were rejected by Nick Cummins in the middle of what appeared to be a resort pool, they met for a tearful reunion.

You see, Brittany was aware there had been no winner. Sophie, on the other hand, was under the impression Brittany and Nick were madly in love and planning for a very busy night of sexy time.

As soon as Brittany realised Sophie hadn’t been informed, she demanded to see her immediately.

There were lots of tears and lots of hugging, before Brittany – half giggling – as so many of us do when we realise we’re legit traumatised, informed Sophie that Nick had chosen precisely no one.

We debrief on the final episode of The Bachelor on this week’s episode of Bach Chat. Post continues.

But that wasn’t the only reason the two women were emotional.

“We hadn’t seen each other for about three weeks because they keep you apart,” Brittany told Mamamia.

“They don’t want you to know what’s going on with each other and that’s probably nice because you just want to be in your own head space.”

Brittany said that for three months, they spent 24 hours together and missed each other terribly, which is “where all the tears came from”.

Once they sat down together they did what so many of us hoped they would: Ordered room service and a ‘few’ sneaky bottles of wine.

Well deserved, ladies. Very well deserved.

They then “nutted things out,” and discussed whether they “saw it coming, and how our dates were and was there any inkling…”.

The two were very much in the same boat.

“It was a really nice girl chat,” Brittany said, adding that she was “so grateful,” Sophie was there with her.

At least we know that following their mutual heartbreak, Brittany and Sophie had what sounds like the perfect night.

We just hope Channel 10 paid for the goddamn room service. It’s the least they could do.