Former Love Island star Matt Zukowski and the conversation we're not hearing enough about.

For countless women, fertility is their Roman Empire. It’s a topic that is constantly at the forefront of our minds, and a lot of it is because, from a young age, we’ve been taught to believe that life’s biggest purpose is to reproduce. As we inch towards our 30s, we get told that our biological clock is ticking, then once we’re in our 30s, we’re told to get cracking otherwise we’ll miss our chance.
Then there are the women with chronic illnesses such as endometriosis or PCOS, who are in and out of doctor appointments, or trying their luck with IVF in the hopes of one day having a child of their own, all while battling pain, exhaustion and other debilitating symptoms. The point is, we are always worrying about our fertility.
Watch: Australia's biggest fertility dilemma. Post continues below.
However, it takes two to make a baby, and for many men, fertility isn’t something that’s ever discussed. In fact, whenever a couple struggles to conceive, we automatically assume that the problem lies in the woman. So when Love Island Australia star Matt Zukowski opened up about his infertility in a podcast, we were, frankly, taken aback.
Infertility has almost always been discussed by women and about women. Rarely has a man entered the equation. Aside from being refreshing, Matt’s honest admission was educational, because while women are regularly thinking about their chances of having a child, for men, it’s not something that crosses their mind until it’s time to start a family.