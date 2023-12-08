Former Love Island star Matt Zukowski and the conversation we're not hearing enough about.

According to Family Planning Australia, 16 per cent of Australian couples face fertility issues, and one-third of those problems arise because of the man. Matt’s journey with infertility started from the day he was born, however, it came to a head 25 years later after his then-girlfriend pointed out that the consistency of his semen was similar to a man she used to sleep with who had had a vasectomy.

“I went home and told my mum, and she said, ‘Oh well you know when you were born, you had undescended testicles?’” said Matt, sharing that it was that moment that prompted him to get his semen checked.

Undescended testicles is a condition where either one or both testicles are missing from the scrotum, and are instead situated in the groin or lower abdomen. While it poses no danger, it can affect a man’s sperm count as he gets older.

“I went and did all the tests, and then the doctor called me and said, ‘Just to let you know you have no sperm’,” he recounted. “So I replied saying, ‘Oh I’ve got low sperm count?’ and he said, ‘No sorry, you have no sperm’.”

The diagnosis was hard to digest, but for now 28-year-old Matt, it wasn't the present that concerned him, instead, he couldn't stop thinking about his future.

“When I found out about my infertility I wasn’t in a relationship that I saw going anywhere – and what I mean by that, is that I didn’t plan on marrying my then-girlfriend or having kids with her. I was in love but I didn’t see kids on the horizon anytime soon,” he said.

“So I wasn’t exactly upset, but I did feel for Matt in the future, who is 35-40 and doesn’t have kids of his own. My sisters all have kids, everyone around me all have kids, and I might not ever get the opportunity to be a dad.”