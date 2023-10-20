A therapist ranks TikTok mental health trends from best to worst.

When the world was plunged into lockdown in 2020, our collective mental health took a major hit. Many of us turned to social media to stay connected with family and friends, and as a source of entertainment, with TikTok emerging as King.

In 2021, TikTok became the most downloaded social network app, and since then its popularity has continued to soar. Last year, TikTok was the most downloaded mobile app worldwide, generating 672 million downloads, with an increasing number of users turning to the app, not only for entertainment, but for news, global trends, even mental health advice.



Video via Sunrise

“One of the benefits of platforms like TikTok, is that it provides a platform for people to discuss mental health issues and talk about strategies of how to manage mental health,” therapist Stella Ladikos tells Mamamia.

The downside though, is there’s no one-size-fits-all strategy when it comes to mental health.

“One of the issues with getting mental health advice from TikTok is that it’s a short, quick, oftentimes ‘easy’ fix; and we know that this is just not reality,” Ladikos says.

That being said, TikTok has created a unique opportunity for people to receive mental health tips and advice from the comfort of their own couch, enabling them to feel heard, understood, and connected to others who might be going through similar experiences.