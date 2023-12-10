'What a plot twist you were.' Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski are engaged.

It's official: Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski are engaged.

Just three months after hard launching their relationship on Instagram, the fitness influencer and business founder has announced she is set to the marry Love Island star.

In a new post, Hembrow praised Zukowski for being a "plot twist" in her life.

"Never in my life have I felt so safe, so loved, so understood, so cared for," she wrote on Sunday.

"What a plot twist you were."

Watch Tammy Hembrow's engagement announcement video. Post continues after video.



Video via Instagram @tammyhembrow.

Zukowski proposed to his new fiancée in the Maldives in late November, in what she said was her first child-free holiday in a long time.

"Missing my babies so unbelievably much, so so so excited to get home and squeeze them," she wrote on November 30. "But overall, first child-free vacay in years was a success."

Hembrow continued by labelling her holiday with Zukowski "unforgettable".

"Feels so strange to go on holiday and actually completely relax [though]. Usually, I get home from a holiday and need another holiday."

Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski. Image: Instagram @tammyhembrow.