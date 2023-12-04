After 8 years of infertility, this couple welcomes 4 babies in 3 months.

Zac and Brittney Wolfe always knew they wanted a big family.
"That’s something we dreamed of," Zac told Good Morning America in October.
The "life-changing" moment they became parents was incredible — not just because they welcomed four babies in just three months through adoption and IVF — but because of their eight-year-long journey to get there.
Watch: The 3 person baby explainer. Post continues after video.
After the couple married in 2015, they started trying for their big family straight away.
But after a year of trying to conceive without success, Brittney and Zac turned to a fertility specialist for medical advice, as per Brittney's blog, Wolfe Adoption Journey.
The couple were "nervous" that Zac's spinal cord injury, which resulted in paralysis from the waist down following a car crash in 2011, would mean they could not conceive naturally.
Their loved ones were seemingly nervous too, and encouraged the couple to "quit trying".