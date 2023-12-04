After 8 years of infertility, this couple welcomes 4 babies in 3 months.

As such, the pair took a break to recover from their journey, before resuming IUI and IVF treatments again in 2020. But the results were all the same and just as disappointing.

"We still had no definite reason we weren't able to get pregnant," Brittney wrote. "We accepted that we weren't going to able to conceive our own."

It was then the couple decided to look into private adoption and created a website and other social media pages to "connect with an expectant mother."

"For over a year, we had a lot of people reach out to us but unfortunately [they] all turned out to be scams," Brittney wrote.

But when a neighbour told the couple about a woman who wanted to put her baby up for adoption, they explored that option as well.

"We didn't get overly excited, [thinking it is] probably going to be another scam," she said, later telling Good Morning America, "We were there from about the middle of her pregnancy. I was with her at her 20-week ultrasound when we found out it was a girl. I was there through all of her appointments."

While the pair said they were excited about the adoption process, they continued pursuing embryo adoption as well, in case either of their options failed.

"We'd had the failed embryo transfer and we also had so many [adoption] scams," Zac explained, with Brittney adding, "We knew both of them may not work. It's a 50-50 chance. So we went for it."