How exactly does vaping effect your fertility? This is what you should know.

Vaping was first introduced in Australia as an aid for people to quit smoking, but, as time’s gone on we’ve learned they’re just as terrible for our health.

Vapes or E-cigarettes are relatively new on the market, which means the long-term effects are still widely unknown, researchers are investigating exactly how these flavoured devices may be affecting the body, and more specifically our ability to conceive children.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, there’s been an outbreak of lung illnesses and even deaths associated with vaping. Users have complained of headaches, heart palpitations, irritability, mouth and throat irritation, nausea, vomiting and dry skin - and that's not all. We now know fertility is on the line, in both women and men.

Image: Getty

For some time now vapes have been considered the healthier alternative to cigarettes, but that mindset needs to stop, Kin Fertility general practitioner, Dr Kirsty Wallace-Hor told Elle Australia.

"The reality is that there are no nicotine vaping products currently approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)," Dr Kirsty told the publication, yet they’re so easily accessible.