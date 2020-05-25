The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The rumour that MasterChef’s Tessa is frustrated with judge Melissa Leong’s favouritism.

Tessa Boersma has certainly been a fan favourite on this season of MasterChef. But apparently she’s not as well-liked by judge Melissa Leong.

According to New Idea, Tessa has reportedly become frustrated over Melissa’s favouritism on set.

The 27-year-old reportedly believes Melissa prefers the other contestants in the competition over her.

At one point during filming, Tessa supposedly became emotional during a conversation with Melissa after a challenge.

Speaking to 10 Daily last year, Tessa explained the competition requires you to keep a clear head.

“It’s definitely a mental game,” she said.

“I think for me, I was just lucky that that’s just the way that my brain works.

“You know, when I’m given a task, I want to always complete it to the best of my ability and I’m quite competitive,” she added.

MasterChef returns tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Ten.

2. The cryptic Instagram posts that have fans convinced MAFS Lizzie and Seb have split.

Well folks, these certainly are confusing times we are living in.

Fans are convinced Married At Frist Sight’s Elizabeth Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus (aka the shining light of the 2020 season) have separated.

On Sunday, Lizzie shared a very cryptic Instagram post about being made to ‘not feel good enough’.

“There is not one motherf****er walking this earth that is worth you laying at night feeling like you’re not good enough. F**k That S**t,” the post read.