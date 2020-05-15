The Spill: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “She spent the whole time trolling us.” MasterChef’s Reece shares what Katy Perry was like off-camera.

This season of MasterChef just keeps getting better and better.

First, we were blessed with Jock Zonfrillo as a judge and now, we have Katy Perry as a guest judge.

And luckily for us, dessert king and Katy Perry mega-fan, Reece Hignell, has shared exactly what she was like off-camera.

Speaking to news.com.au he explained two things: firstly, the contestants had no idea she was coming and secondly, she was just as nice off-camera as she was on.

“She walked in and did not leave. The whole time she was there, she was on. She didn’t leave the floor once,” he shared.

“She spent the whole time walking around trolling us, but it was the most endearing thing. She was like, ‘Oh, is this cake going to cook in time?’ I was like, ‘Katy, it’s got half an hour to cook,’ and she said, ‘Hmm, cakes take longer than half an hour.’ I was like, ‘Leave me alone!’” Reece laughed.

He also said that she stayed behind for some photos and a chit chat.