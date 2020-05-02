Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

The baby news was announced on Saturday morning on Weekend Today by Stefanovic’s close friend and colleague, entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Their daughter was born at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney on May 1, just after midday.

The couple has named their daughter Harper May Stefanovic, with the new arrival weighing in at 2.9kg.

“Harper and Jasmine are doing well and dad had a great night’s sleep. I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect,” Stefanovic told Today.

Karl Stefanovic announced his wife's pregnancy in December 2019, sharing a paparazzi photo of himself emerging from the ocean while holidaying in Byron Bay.

"After a great deal of speculation… the rumours are true," Karl wrote, alongside a baby emoji.