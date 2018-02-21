Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Dedicated fans dove into the archives of the internet to translate, discovering an old E! interview in which Mary-Kate decodes the mystery.

“We have this little thing, when we love each other where we’ll squeeze each other like three times,” she said.

“Then I’ll squeeze her hand back four times. Like, ‘I love you, too.’”

Now we can finally join in. Just pro tip – tell the other person who’s hand you’re squeezing what you’re doing. It would be weird otherwise.

2. So… it appears Married At First Sight’s Ashley is now dating Ryan.

Interesting developments in Married At First Sight land. Very interesting.

It seems we have another partner-swap on our hands and - wait for it - this couple actually makes sense.

Footage captured of Ryan Gallagher (for now tenuously partnered with Davina Rankin on the show) and Ashley Irvin (who is far too normal for her TV husband Troy Delmege) seem to suggest the two have somehow wound up together.

A video shared by the Daily Mail show the pair leaving a shopping centre in Marsden, Queensland and hopping into a car together - which surely we can all agree is classic couple behaviour.

That's all we have to go on so far - well that and Ashley's growing frustration with Troy and Ryan's shutdown of Davina - but we could have a new couple by the end of this season. Stay tuned.

A little bit behind of Married at First Sight? The Twins - Clare and Jessie Stephens recap episode 15 the one where we realise that Ryan has been lying to us. Post continues after audio.

