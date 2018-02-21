Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s secret communication code is really making us wish we had a twin.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are still the world’s best twins (that we’re not a part of) and still have a secret handshake (that we’re not involved in).
Their secret code for speaking to one another is fascinating. The fashion designing pair were spotted doing a weird handshake after their recent show at New York Fashion Week.
After the clip was posted to Instagram, people immediately started with their theories about what was being discussed via the peculiar hand movements.