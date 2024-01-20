When Mary was 11, her mum wanted her husband dead. So she handed Mary a gun.

This story mentions domestic abuse, child abuse and murder.

Mary Elizabeth Bailey was only 11 years old when her mother, Priscilla Wyers, placed a rifle in her hands.

Priscilla begged her daughter to shoot her abusive stepfather, Wayne Wyers, in their West Virginia home in 1987.

"If you do this... it will all be over. You're not gonna go to jail, you're too young," she told her daughter. Mary pleaded with her mother, but she insisted: "I need you to save me."

Mary, who had experienced abuse from both her stepfather and mother since the age of four, stood in front of the 29-year-old Wyers, who was drunk and passed out in a chair, pointed the gun at his stomach (she couldn't bear shooting him in the head like her mother suggested) and pulled the trigger – not once, but three times.

Decades later, Mary, now 47, recounted her horrific experience to US publications, and penned her memoir My Mother's Solider in 2020, which Lifetime adapted into a movie, Would You Kill for Me: The Mary Bailey Story, starring Melissa Joan Hart.

"My heart was pounding," she told People magazine. "It felt like it took forever to get to the living room... I remember every detail. I remember the shock... I remember when the fire came out of the end of it."

Watch: The official trailer of Would You Kill for Me: The Mary Bailey Story. Post continues after video.