'I've been a foster carer for 5 years. This is what I want you to know.'

My husband Trevor and I agreed, before we got married, that we did not want children. Over the years, after our wedding, we would check in with each other to ensure we were still of the same mind, and we never faulted.

That was until 2016, when three life-changing events happened: my 22-year career with Telstra ended; my sister and her husband had a beautiful baby boy, whom I just love to babysit; and a friend of ours asked us to stand in for him during a medical procedure for his young daughter who was undergoing treatment for leukaemia.

I am very pleased to say, our friend’s daughter survived her battle with cancer and is now thriving into adulthood but at the time, she seemed so small and vulnerable and it felt good to be able to be there for her.

This, along with many drives down the coast to babysit my nephew which caused me to pass a roadside billboard which read, "Can you become a foster carer?", made me ask Trev what he thought of the idea.

Trev was very supportive, but I still had doubts. My main concern was my lack of parenting experience, so I decided to give myself a crash course by becoming a nanny for six months. After this experiment proved successful, Trev and I began our training to become carers through a foster care agency.

Since then, we have had over 30 little lodgers (from 6 months old to 17 years of age) stay with us on an emergency or respite basis. We also had a permanent child for four years, who we are still in touch with and we hope to never lose that connection.