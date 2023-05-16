An 81-year-old woman is a swimwear model and sorry, but how should we feel?

Business mogul Martha Stewart has made history as the oldest cover model of Sports Illustrated at 81 years old and the world has erupted in applause.

“You look incredible! You’ve still got it, Martha!”

“Wow, so gorgeous and strong! A true role model for women.”

“Thank you for doing this and showing everyone that you don’t have to be an 18-year-old model to be beautiful inside and out.”

“Age is just a number, right?”

Yeah, it is. Sure. But I have another question for you: is this what 81 looks like in 2023?

In a variety of sexy swimsuits and draped in the kind of hardcore glam that would suggest she's not going near any kind of beach or pool any time soon, Martha looks practically half her age and apparently that's a good thing?

Something to be praised and rewarded.

Lying sprawled out on an outdoor lounge, staring seductively into the camera, or taking a dip in the sea, the grandmother couldn’t look further from her eight decades despite previously insisting she hasn’t had any plastic surgery done. Stewart admits to having had Botox and fillers in the past but as a 33-year-old already on the Botox train, these images have me feeling fairly inadequate. So, I can’t imagine how 81-year-old women are feeling when they see these pictures.