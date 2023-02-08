Mamamia recaps Married At First Sight: "I am not a f***ing disposable sex toy."

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.
It is 1.15am, and Jesse smiling through a vlog about how he just lost his sh*t. There's a mismatch of moods here and I simply must know more.
Several cast members had been at the pub and Jesse tells us he quickly became suspicious of Adam and Claire, on account of some "leaning in" and "touching", before they went outside together and Claire disappeared.
OOOOOOH WE HAVE A CHEATING SCANDAL BREWING.
FINALLY SOME DRAMA THAT IS NOT JUST HARRISON RECITING GASLIGHTING TERMS HE READ ON THE INTERNET.