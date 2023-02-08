Mamamia recaps Married At First Sight: "I am not a f***ing disposable sex toy."

(I won't even touch on the shirt, it's too easy.)

The experts are here with some more carefully designed exercises to deepen destroy these relationships. Starting with... John Aiken-sanctioned snooping on each other's phones.

It's astounding how badly these TV relationships go, considering the extremely healthy tasks they are given by alleged relationship experts.

Alyssa and Duncan go through their messages together, and they're full of wholesomeness. Good for them but WE HAVE AN ALLEGED CHEATING SCANDAL TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF, WE DON'T HAVE TIME FOR WHOLESOMENESS.

Unsurprisingly, Adam is less keen on the whole thing, telling Janelle she can look through his phone if she wants but he absolutely feels no need to look at hers.

This positions her as needy and paranoid if she does, so she... chooses not to. In the name of trust.

Well played, Adam.

Maybe he wants to cover up cheating, but maybe he's also just embarrassed cause he's into NFTs and Janelle might see how much he spent on an image of a cartoon monkey.

They rip up the challenge details and I should be mad because *AHEM* WHAT ABOUT THE CHEATING???????? But with this action it feels like they're also ripping up the hopes and dreams of one John 'allegedly an expert' Aiken. And that brings me a lot of joy.

Plus, we are only two weeks into this show. There's got to be plenty for cheating to come.

If you listen carefully, you can hear to sound of John's tears.