So you've just finished watching Behind Her Eyes, here are 7 chilling shows to binge next.





If you ask anyone what they're watching right now, chances are that Behind Her Eyes will come up in conversation.

The six-part limited series, which premiered on Netflix last month, follows the story of a single mother who gets caught up in an affair with her psychiatrist boss, while forming an unlikely friendship with his mysterious wife.

Based on Sarah Pinborough's novel of the same name, the psychological thriller is chilling and completely unpredictable.

If you've already finished the show, chances are that you're looking for something just as mysterious to devour.

From old favourites to brand new shows, here are seven shows to watch after Behind Her Eyes.

Tell Me Your Secrets

