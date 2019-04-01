Ahh April Fools’ Day. The most confusing day of the year for anyone who spends their time scouring Instagram for very important ex-reality TV contestant gossip.

On the one hand – nothing really surprises us when it comes to which MAFS contestants are dating these days, on the other, it is the perfect day for contestants of season’s past to thrust themselves back into the spotlight with semi-believable gossip.

Enter Dean Wells’ latest announcement claiming he and fake ex-wife Tracey Jewel are back together.

We. Have. Questions.

Namely:

Are they trolling us, or has last night’s extremely adorable Jules and Cam MAFS proposal inspired them to go public?

Do they know it’s probably a terrible idea given their tumultuous past?

And finally:

Do we spend too much time thinking about MAFS?

…

(Probably)

via GIPHY

Because we find ourselves caring about their relationship status for reasons largely unknown, we’ve decided to conduct an investigation.

Here are our findings:

If you cast your minds back to season five (which seems… hard given the current season has been going on for approximately our entire lives), you’ll recall their pairing ended in ~scandal~.

As Dean and his (now ex) ‘wife’ faced each other at the vow renewal ceremony, the 40-year-old creative director from Sydney told Tracey he loved her.

Then… BOOM.

Tracey, 34, a marketing consultant from Perth, told Dean she doesn’t want to continue their relationship outside the experiment.

Of course, he had been two-timing with fellow contestant Davina Rankin, but we found ourselves feeling a little… sorry for him.