Just the six biggest rumours about what goes down during the MAFS finale.

Spoiler warning: These are just rumours – but they could turn out to be true. Soz.

We’re now just days away from the Married at First Sight finale and reunion special – and it looks like we won’t be left disappointed at the end.

Nine have released a trailer filled with dramatic moments, which as well as getting us excited, has also confirmed or supported some rumours about the final episodes.

Watch the trailer below:

There’s a fight between two grooms

We’d heard for weeks there would be a “glassing” incident between two brides (see below), but apparently, there will also be a fight among the males.

OK! magazine has reported that two men engaged in a “hostile” argument will need to be “physically separated”.

“There’s a war of words that leaves two grooms needing to be physically separated by producers,” a source told the magazine.

There’s a “glassing” involving two brides

Earlier this month, radio host Grant Denyer claimed that crew members were forced to intervene when a fight broke out between Cyrell and another bride, describing it as a “glassing incident”.

“My sources told me [about the glassing incident] and I have very reliable sources,” Grant said on 2DayFM’s Ash, Grant and Ed. “We know it’s true because I know people who were there.”

The trailer for the reunion pretty much confirms this rumour when it shows Cyrell, seemingly with something in her hand, running after Martha, who has a red wine stain on her skirt.