An all-weather wedding dress and crustless pizzas: The very best April Fools jokes of 2019.

Ah, April Fools Day.

It’s the day everyone forgets until you find yourself believing something completely absurd.

Like the guy who wrote a furious rant about Tinder’s new ‘height verification’ feature, only to find out it was actually a… joke.

So to save you from any humiliation, we've rounded up the best April Fools Day jokes of 2019.

DO NOT BE FOOLED:

All-weather wedding dress

Kathmandu has created the world's first all weather, all terrain wedding dress.

It packs down to a travel-size backpack and allows brides to choose from the world's most remote locations for their big day.

The dress is waterproof, transforms into a cape with a hood, has large storage pockets and has internal zips to transform the length of the dress.

But legit... this isn't a terrible idea.

