Davina explains why she's been so "horrible" at relationships on Married At First Sight.

It was the reality TV break-up that was 734 weeks in the making: on last night’s episode of Married At First Sight, Davina FINALLY wrote she wanted to leave her fake husband Ryan during the commitment ceremony.

(But not before she almost gave him a heart attack by pretending for the briefest of moments she wanted to stay…)

It seems after trying – and failing – to pursue another woman’s fake husband, Davina was finally ready to admit defeat and call time on the marriage experiment.

Speaking to The Fix after the episode aired, Davina admitted that dating has never been her strong suit, making her failed relationship with Ryan no real surprise.

“I’m horrible at relationships. I’ve been horrible at this whole thing,” the 26-year-old said.

But it’s not because she’s a bad person: a “toxic” relationship that started when the Instagram model was just 19 led Davina realise she had the right to be “picky” when it came to her love life.

“I had a toxic relationship, and that was the first time that’s happened to me,” she said.

“It woke me up and made me realise that I don’t have to put up with sh*t, and I do have the right to be picky.

“I do have to realise my self-worth.”

Despite describing the dating experience with her “verbally and emotionally abusive” partner as “horrible”, Davina said she does not regret that part of her life.