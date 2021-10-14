'Easy, healthy, tasty and filling': 20 women share their go-to work lunches.

I don't know about you, but I find deciding on what to eat for lunch the hardest part of putting together my weekly grocery shop.

I've tried all the usual go-to recipes (you know, the wrap, the salad, etc) and I've gotten to the point where I've made them too many times and they just don't do it for me anymore.

I'm assuming if you're here, you might be in the same boat. You're looking for something new, something ✨fresh✨, to spice up your weekly lunches and get you excited for 12pm to hit.

To serve as your future inspiration, I asked 20 women to share their go-to work lunches. Here's what they said.

Isabella.

"This is one of my go-to lunches. A kofta wrap with pita bread, lamb kofta pieces from the previous night’s dinner, capsicum, tomato, onion, cucumber, lettuce, mint and then some hummus and yoghurt. Pretty simple to whip up but doesn’t feel boring either."

