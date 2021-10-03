10 delicious and easy ways to use basic frozen spinach in your cooking.

Greens, glorious greens! Lord knows I love 'em, but I know not everyone does; and even for the veg enthusiasts like me out there, some days it can feel like a real effort to ensure you're getting a decent dose of green goodness into your diet.

Not to mention sneaking extra veg past the palate of a picky partner, or the astonishingly sharp senses of a small child. This is where I find always having a bag or two of frozen spinach portions handy is truly helpful.

One cup of frozen spinach has more than four times the amount of nutrients - such as fibre, folate, iron and calcium - than a cup of fresh spinach, and it's a lifesaver on those days when the veggie drawer holds little more than a wilted stick of celery and a soggy zucchini.

Watch: Don't use the microwave when reheating these five foods. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Frozen spinach is inoffensive in flavour and texture, and I throw these little guys into anything I can.

I wanted to share with you some creative ways to use the humble ol' frozen portions that you might not have tried yet.

1. Throw it into your rice cooker.

Yep - you can add a handful of frozen spinach portions into your rice cooker to spike those beloved carbs with a nutrient hit.

No need to adjust the cooking process, just pop them in with the rice and water - a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt goes a long way, too!

2. Mix it with goats cheese and smear it onto puff pastry.

This is a killer snack or canapé! Thaw your frozen spinach and squeeze the water out, before mixing it with a few tablespoons of goats cheese.

Spoon it onto squares of puff pastry and throw it in the oven. Delish!

Image: Getty.