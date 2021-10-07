From pesto pasta to fruit pie: 4 recipes using commonly wasted ingredients.

Each year, 2.5 million tonnes of food from home is wasted. That's right - the produce we buy gets chucked in the bin at insane rates.

In fact, food waste is worse for the environment than oil production, flying or plastic production. Did you know a lettuce takes 25 years to break down in landfill, producing huge amounts of greenhouse gas in the process? Not good.

Sadly, a majority of the food we do waste could actually be used, but most of us simply don't know how.

Thankfully, there are ways to combat this and save ourselves money in the long run.

Watch: Here's a recipe for rice choco cakes. Post continues after video.



Video via Fiona Nearn (OzHarvest).

OzHarvest's Use It Up campaign aims to revolutionise the way we cook at home, by taking the stuff in our fridge and pantry we were planning to throw out, and putting it into our next meal.

Here are some great recipes using ingredients you may already have lying around.

Bagged salad pesto.

Ingredients:

1 cup pine nuts (or any nuts or pumpkin seeds)

1 bunch basil or any herbs that need using up (remove from stem)

Any leftover bagged salad/spinach/rocket

3 cloves garlic

60g Parmesan

Olive oil

Salt and black pepper

Image: OzHarvest.