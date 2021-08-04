The unlikely story of how tinned fish became 'Hot Girl Food'.

Tinned fish was once the height of an antisocial snack.

Frankly, the smell is enough to put anyone off within a 10-metre radius (especially in a communal office kitchen) and the leftover oil in the tin inevitably spills everywhere.

But like many cultural and culinary phenomenons, what is daggy becomes desirable again with the ebb and flow of the trend cycle.

Who would have guessed it, but the humble can of tinned fish is now cool.

But it's not only 'cool' - it's 'hot girl food'.

Predicting food trends is no longer just the domain of elite chefs, food critics, futurists and gourmands. Somehow it's fallen into the hands of the youth of TikTok.

You see, they determine what's 'hot girl food' and what's not.

And while you may think it's as simple as labelling an ingredient as hot or not with a hashtag - the use of the term 'hot girl' has a traceable history.

You may be happy to just embrace and lean into the trend without thinking too much about it, but if you're interested in over-analysing internet trends like me, then read on.

Let's go on this journey together of finding out exactly what it means to be a so-called 'hot girl', what 'hot girl food' is and why - oh why - it has to be tinned fish.

What is 'hot girl food'?

To understand 'hot girl food' we must first understand what 'hot girl' means. The term 'hot girl' originated from American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. It started as a derivation of her self-coined nickname 'Hot Girl Meg'. Megan then featured the term "hot girl sh*t" on one of her songs and then cemented the term in her song Hot Girl Summer featuring Nicki Minaj.