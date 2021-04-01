What's in my trolley: A 20-year-old "serial organiser" shares her $70 grocery shop.

What's in my trolley is Mamamia's look into the weekly grocery shop of Australian women. From food to everyday essentials, here's a peek at what different people are putting in their trolleys. This week, Sydneysider Emma shares her week in meals and snacks.

When I moved out of home and into a share house a few months ago, grocery shopping came as a huge shock to me.

In the good old days when my money wasn't going towards rent, it was going straight to Uber Eats and the cafe next door to my office.

It took one week of having an empty fridge and pantry to realise spending *checks notes* $200 (!!!) a week on takeaway food is completely unsustainable.

So, I went through a bit of an overhaul.

I'm a typical gen Z-er. Cooking is not a natural skill to me - in fact, far from it.

Raised on tuckshop money and Dominos pizza at least twice a week (please, don't @ me), navigating the local Coles or Woolies was a skill I'd yet to master. But as you do in your 20s, I had to adapt and overcome.

After a few weeks of experimenting (who knew how quickly fresh produce went bad?!) I think I've nailed the weekly shop, all for less than $80.

Here's how I do it.

First and foremost, I'm a serial organiser.

No, really.

Planners, spreadsheets, lists: I utilise them all.

So, it came as second-nature to me to whip up a quick meal plan template once I decided I was going to try this whole 'meal-prep-homemade-dinners' thing.

It looks a bit like this:

Image: Supplied.