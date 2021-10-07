Emily Mariko's salmon and rice, and 5 other TikTok recipes you simply must try this weekend.

No matter how many times I refresh my TikTok, the same style of video appears.

It's of someone standing in their kitchen, mixing salmon and rice together before eating it with chopsticks and seaweed. If you're also on the social media app, I'm going to assume the same thing's happening to you.

Lifestyle vlogger Emily Mariko has quite simply blown up on TikTok after making a simple dish with leftover salmon and rice. In a matter of weeks, the 29-year-old went from 70,000 followers to four million (and counting), with thousands of creators recreating the recipe for themselves.

Since we're all spending the majority of time eating or scrolling on our phones right now, we've rounded up our favourite viral TikTok recipes (including Emily's salmon and rice), so you can try them for yourself.

Now you just need to choose which one to make first...

Emily Mariko's salmon and rice.

Ingredients

One fillet of cooked salmon

One cup of white rice

Baking paper

An ice cube (if you're using leftover rice)

Soy sauce

Kewpie mayonnaise

Sriracha

Seaweed

Kimchi (optional)

Avocado (optional)

Method

1. Using a fork, mash the cooked salmon on a plate and transfer it to a bowl.

2. Add a cup of rice to the bowl.

3. If you're using leftover rice, place an ice cube on top followed by a sheet of baking paper. Place the bowl in the microwave for 30 seconds. (This will steam the rice.)

4. Once removed, add your soy sauce, Kewpie mayonnaise, and sriracha. Mix together.

5. Add sliced avocado and kimchi (optional) on the side and eat with seaweed.

Two-ingredient salted caramel ice cream.