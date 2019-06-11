An English nurse has been arrested after the deaths of 17 babies in her care.

British woman Lucy Letby, 29, has been arrested over the deaths of 17 babies in her care when she was a nurse at The Countess of Chester Hospital, in Cheshire, London.

Letby had been questioned by police in July 2018 regarding the deaths, and kept in custody whilst her home had been searched, but was released without charge.

Now almost a year later, on June 10, 2019, Letby was arrested in relation to those same deaths, and those of a further three babies.

A nurse has been rearrested by police investigating the deaths of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit. Lucy Letby is being held on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of another six.https://t.co/IA7Ku18d5T pic.twitter.com/PMtdLNjb0l — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) June 10, 2019

At helm of the investigation is Detective Inspector Paul Hughes, who said:

“As part of our ongoing investigation we have today re-arrested the healthcare professional on suspicion of murder in relation to the deaths of 8 babies and the attempted murder of 6 babies.

“She has also been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of three additional babies.”

Hughes also told The Sun that the investigation was complicated, involving families, staff, and other patients.

“We fully appreciate that it continues to have a big impact on all those involved,” he said.

“This is an extremely difficult time for all the families and it is important to remember that, at the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their children.”

Letby worked at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester as a student nurse, before graduating from the University of Chester in 2011 with a degree in child nursing.

Police were asked to launch a probe at the hospital in May 2017, following a “greater number of baby deaths and collapses than normally expected” between June 2015 and June 2016.