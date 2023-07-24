Lucy Banks has made $500,000 on OnlyFans. The men she dates 'can't handle it'.





Lucy Banks is living the good life, and all of it — from immense success and financial freedom to independence and the best of the best for her two children — is all of her own doing.

The OnlyFans creator, who makes adult content for thousands of subscribers, has made over $500,000 on the site since she began her online career four years ago.

For Banks, the stigma surrounding her line of work doesn't feel nearly as demeaning as it used to.

"It's changed a lot from when I first started in 2019 to where I am now," she tells Mamamia. "It still carries a lot of stigma, but it has eroded significantly since 2019, which is so great."

Nowadays, there isn't much that phases Lucy, who has come across her fair share of judgement and criticism over the years.

"Initially, people were just shocked," she recalls. "It was the biggest deal in the world but it's been nice to kind of just live my life without the huge amount of judgement that I used to get."

image: Instagram @imlucybanks.