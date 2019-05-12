ASK A PLANT EXPERT: What are the best indoor plants for apartments without much light?

Every week we’re answering all your pervy questions about plants with the help of the plant geniuses over at Leaf Supply. Have a question you want answered? Send an email to [email protected] We’ve got you covered.

Question: What are the best indoor plants for apartments without much light?

Above all else, plants need light to survive. It’s integral to the process of photosynthesis in which plants create their own fuel by utilising a combination of carbon dioxide, water and using light energy to convert it into glucose and oxygen.

Most tropical foliage plants will do best with bright, indirect light, cacti and succulents on the other hand require even brighter light or direct sun to keep them happy. There are however a few plants that will tolerate lower light conditions and still provide some glorious greenery for your home.

The Zanzibar gem (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) is often referred to as the unkillable plant. We’ve seen some that have been neglected for months (think no water, very little light), but still look happy and healthy. Green glossy leaves unfurl from a tuberous root where it stores energy during any drought-like events. Water once a month, and even less in winter and it will reward you with new growth in the warmer months.

A tropical vine that works well in just about every condition is the good ‘ol Devil’s Ivy (Epipremnum aureum). We’ve raved about this beauty before as a great option for beginner gardeners as they’re incredibly forgiving and will tolerate lower light conditions.

Different varieties such as the Neon, Marble Queen and Golden Pothos mean that you can fill all the various low light areas of your home with its various pretty leaves. They look completely fabulous dangling down shelves or trained up walls using little hooks to support their fast growing stems.