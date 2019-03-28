The next Aldi Special Buys features a very big plant sale and we have ALL the details.

Attention horticultural enthusiasts and Crazy Plant Ladies, we have some very exciting news.

Starting on April 3, Aldi is going to be the place to be should you want a new plant on the cheap cheap.

To paraphrase Oprah: “You get a plant, you get a plant and you get a plant.”

Team Mamamia Out Loud discuss what young women are spending crazy money on, including Dyson vacuum cleaners and house plants…

According to Aldi Australia, the plant selection will vary from state and territory, but here’s a comprehensive list of what you can expect:

140mm Magic Bean Plants, Peace Lilies, Bird’s Nest Ferns and Zanzibar Gems will cost you $7.99 each.

125mm Calla Lily plants are available for $9.99 each.

70mm Orchids will burn a $14.99 hole in your pocket.

120mm Kalanchoes are $4.99 each.

A range of ferns ($3.99), succulents ($4.99) and string of pearls and string of beans ($9.99) are also included in the sale.