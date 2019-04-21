Search
home

14 lovely and leafy Instagram accounts to follow if you're obsessed with indoor plants.

WARNING: This post contains graphic, pleasure-inducing images of indoor plants. Continue at your own risk.

Green thumb or not, indoor plants are the number one home decor accessory right now.

So much so, some would turn their nose up at the very sight of a fake fiddle leaf fig or plastic hanging succulent. Ugh.

Instagram is home to literally millions of accounts dedicated to indoor plant inspiration… but making your own green friends look just as good, and keeping them alive, is another story.

Side note – want to make your own succulents? Check out how you can with an empty jar in the video below, post continues after video.

Video by MWN

If you’re an unashamed crazy plant lady in need of a hand (no judgement here), we’ve rounded up 14 of the most helpful, inspiring indoor plant Instagram accounts for your perusing pleasure.

They’re also just really, really pretty. Happy scrolling.

1. Plants-in-a-box (@plantsinabox).

A post shared by Plants-in-a-box (@plantsinabox) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

I Don't Know How She Does It
ADVERTISEMENT

(This incredible set up is via @antoniadreaming.)

2. Ivy Muse (@ivymuse_melb).

A post shared by IVY MUSE (@ivymuse_melb) on

ADVERTISEMENT

(This epic Monstera is via @plantsbybenny.)

 

A post shared by IVY MUSE (@ivymuse_melb) on

(Plant goodness via @ameliastanwix.)

3. The Plant Room (@the_plantroom).

A post shared by Emma McPherson (@the_plantroom) on

ADVERTISEMENT

A post shared by Emma McPherson (@the_plantroom) on

4. Plant Life Balance (@myplantlifebalance).

ADVERTISEMENT

(FYI – this glorious cat belongs to another great Instagram account, @bamaluzhome.)

(Cute doggo courtesy of @lushlittlejungle.) 

5. Mama Botanica (@mamabotanica.amsterdam).

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Urban Jungle Bloggers (@urbanjungleblog).

ADVERTISEMENT

(Jungle house via @angelacoomey at @mrfoggsgb.)

(This stunning set up is via @elena_morozv.)

7. Plants on Pink (@plantsonpink).

A post shared by @plantsonpink on

ADVERTISEMENT

(Pink vibes from @suesswarenfrau.)

A post shared by @plantsonpink on

(More pink vibes from @holliesplants.)

8. Plant House Community (@plant.house.community).

ADVERTISEMENT

(How’s the plant styling by @craigowilliams?)

(More vintage goodness via @vineandvintage.)

9. Domus Botanica (@domus_botanica).

ADVERTISEMENT

10. The Plant Society (@theplantsocietyau).

ADVERTISEMENT

11. PLANT (@plantbypackwood).

Side note – we love them so much this is our featured image above.

 

A post shared by PLANT (@plantbypackwood) on

ADVERTISEMENT

A post shared by PLANT (@plantbypackwood) on

(Gorgeous leafy things via @pistilsnursery.)

12. Plant Mama (@plantmama_).

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Ron Goh a.k.a the Jungle Loft Airbnb (@mrcigar).

A post shared by Ron Goh (@mrcigar) on

ADVERTISEMENT

A post shared by Ron Goh (@mrcigar) on

14. Kate and Finn Vs. Plants (@kateandfinn_vs_plants).

ADVERTISEMENT

There are 2.2m Instagram posts with the hashtag #UrbanJungle and 2,805,424 posts with #PlantsOfInstagram of creators sharing their love of all things green with the world. Instagram is a place where people can tell their stories, and grow their own communities around their passions and what matters to them most.

What Instagram accounts do you follow for indoor plant inspiration? Tell us in the comments!

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout