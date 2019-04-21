14 lovely and leafy Instagram accounts to follow if you're obsessed with indoor plants.

WARNING: This post contains graphic, pleasure-inducing images of indoor plants. Continue at your own risk.

Green thumb or not, indoor plants are the number one home decor accessory right now.

So much so, some would turn their nose up at the very sight of a fake fiddle leaf fig or plastic hanging succulent. Ugh.

Instagram is home to literally millions of accounts dedicated to indoor plant inspiration… but making your own green friends look just as good, and keeping them alive, is another story.

Side note – want to make your own succulents? Check out how you can with an empty jar in the video below, post continues after video.

Video by MWN

If you’re an unashamed crazy plant lady in need of a hand (no judgement here), we’ve rounded up 14 of the most helpful, inspiring indoor plant Instagram accounts for your perusing pleasure.

They’re also just really, really pretty. Happy scrolling.