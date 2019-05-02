PLANT PARENTS REJOICE: There's now a robot that can help you stop your plants from dying.

Look.

We’ve all been guilty of accidentally killing a houseplant or two in our lives, right?

It’s hard keeping living things alive other than ourselves. Especially when they can’t throw a huge tantrum when they’re hungry or thirsty.

Well, now you can get an actual robot to babysit your leafy children when you’re not home.

In other words – a moving, spider-like gadget that will chase the sun with your plants on its back, ensuring your little pals get the rays they need to prevent them shrivelling up and perishing.

Meet Hexa – the robot designed by Vincross whose sole mission in life is to make sure your succulents stay in tip-top shape – seeking out the sun or shade as needed, all day long.

When it scampers into the sun, its head can rotate a full 360 degrees to ensure every single leaf soaks up the light.