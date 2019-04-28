Every week we’re answering all your pervy questions about plants with the help of the plant geniuses over at Leaf Supply. Have a question you want answered? Send an email to [email protected] We’ve got you covered.

Question: How do I know if I’m watering a plant too much or not enough?

There’s no doubt that watering is one of the things that trips plant parents up the most, particularly those just starting out on their indoor gardening journey. One of the most common mistakes people make is overwatering, it’s very easy to kill your precious plant babies with kindness!

Different plants have different water needs, so it’s important to do your research and be as informed about your plant pals as possible.

Many plants come with a nursery tag that gives very general care info, so it’s best to look a little further afield for some specific info. Google is definitely your friend or better yet, pick up one of the beautiful indoor plant care books on the market.

There are many variables which make it difficult to suggest exactly how often a plant should be watered. While many foliage plants will suffice with a good soaking once a week, it’s vital you check in with your plants regularly to make sure your watering schedule is meeting their needs.

It’s a good idea to get into the habit of checking in with your plants every 3-4 days to assess where they’re at. With many indoor plants it’s best to let the soil dry out between waterings so that the roots don’t become waterlogged. To check if your plant is thirsty, simply stick your finger in the potting mix toward the edge of the container – if the soil is dry it’s time for a water. Most plants should be watered when the first inch of soil has dried out.