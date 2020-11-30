When Beulah gave birth to a baby girl, she'd been pregnant for more than 12 months.

In February 1945, a woman named Beulah Hunter gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles.

She named her daughter, who weighed in at 3.14kg, Penny Diana. And the little girl grew up into a perfectly normal, healthy child.

But her entrance into this world was anything but normal and remains record breaking seven decades later.

Sidenote: The MM team confess their strangest pregnancy cravings. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

Baby Penny was more than 100 days overdue, with her mother recording the longest known human pregnancy at 375 days.

The average healthy pregnancy is around 40 weeks (280 days) gestation, but Beulah was pregnant for one year and 10 days.

Beulah's pregnancy progressed normally for the first three months but at the six-month mark doctors noted some differences. She'd only just started to feel her baby move, according to Medium.