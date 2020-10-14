"I carried a lemon with me everywhere." 21 women share the pregnancy tip they swear by.

Although there’s plenty of very thorough advice about pregnancy in the form of books, podcasts, pamphlets and checklists – a bamboozling amount, if we’re being honest – often, amongst the deluge of information, it’s the little woman-to-woman insights that cut through the most.

The things that might seem insignificant when you’re talking in trimesters and milestones, but really help with the day-to-day.

Every woman who has been through the miracle of growing a human inside her body knows what it felt like for her, and has her own unique wisdom to share about the experience, from T1 through to their baby’s first birth day.

Like when Kayla Itsines told Instagram that Fruit Tingles were the only thing that helped with her pregnancy reflux. Genius.

In the interest of sharing, we asked Mamamia readers to divulge their best (and not so orthodox) pregnancy hacks and tips. What works for one person won’t work for everyone, but something in this list might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Editor’s note: the below represents the opinions of members of the Mamamia community. It is not intended to be used in place of medical advice.

“I carried a lemon with me everywhere. Lots of smells made me really nauseous early on in my pregnancy. So when I was at work and someone ate a banana (which when not pregnant I loved) at their desk it would make me want to vomit, I’d pop my head into my handbag and sniff my lemon and I was ok.” – Claire

“Getting a mobility aid pincher claw arm from Kmart for that last trimester so you don’t have to bend down all the time to pick things up.” – Kim

“Pregnancy aqua aerobics is the best thing ever. Getting into the water feels so good. It takes all of the pressure off of your joints and is good for your circulation. Plus it’s a great place to get information as you meet so many lovely people and you’re all obviously in the same boat.” – Asten

“X2 old singlet tops – the stretchy kind. One black and one white. I cut the “chest” off them and used as a belt/extender under my tops and t-shirts so my belly wouldn’t pop out exposing my skin in the winter. Had the added bonus of a slight tummy support and I could undo my pant/jeans’ fly and button and no one was the wiser. They sell these belt things too, but my way was cheaper.” – Nathalie

“Frozen grapes. Only food I could keep down in the morning. Felt like eating ice but had enough glucose to dull the nausea and give me some energy to get my day started.” – Anika

“My husband bought some magnesium spray (a liquid version of Epsom salts) and would spray this onto my calves and massage them at night in the 2nd and 3rd trimester to help with the crazy leg cramps I got at night!” – Michelle