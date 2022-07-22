Rebecca has had long COVID for two and a half years. She describes it as a "living death".

"I'm on different cocktails of drugs, powders, and supplements to help manage a particularly hay-wired and inflamed body. This is along with meditation, breathwork, Qi-gong (all of which target the ever-important vagus nerve), acupuncture, eating exceptionally well, healing my gut, resting, pacing, and mental health work. To say I'm throwing the kitchen sink at this would be an understatement, yet I'm still bedbound…"

What the future holds for sufferers.

"I have great hope I will find a new version of myself who isn't always this unwell, but ultimately, I will have to wait for researchers to find the escape hatch," said Rebecca.

"Even with research going at the pace it is, trials and treatments could be, at best, years away. This is why funding for research is so important. long COVID isn't going anywhere."

Another challenge many sufferers are facing is the crippling lack of financial support.

For individuals like Rebecca, who are now fully financially dependent on disability support, the financial and emotional stress is great. "No amount of budgeting or life savings can prepare you for this," she told Mamamia.

For others who struggle to fit the detailed criteria for Disability Support - deemed 'not unwell enough' for disability support - the challenge is even steeper.

The hardest part? Not knowing what the future holds.

"I can't work, I can't drive, I can't live independently, and any pursuit of my dreams before getting sick isn't possible right now."

"They say health is wealth, which is the most accurate statement. Poor chronic health changes you at your core. How you see yourself, your relationship with your body, spirituality, others, and the world... It's both painful and beautiful because you realise what really matters and how much the little things - for me, like going for a walk or playing with my niece and nephews - make the world go around. Having long COVID is akin to getting swept up in a tornado - it's disorientating, painful, destroys everything you once knew and relied on, and can potentially kill you."

"I still have hope and every day fight the notion that I am "gone," and all that's left is a shell of who I used to be. I know that this illness inhabiting my body does not define me, but rather is something unfortunate happening to me. Guilt, shame, and wondering if you did something wrong to end up like this is a useless rabbit hole to fall down."

