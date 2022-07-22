Rebecca has had long COVID for two and a half years. She describes it as a "living death".

It's February 2020, and Rebecca Rose is out for dinner in Los Angeles, where she's been living for five years. She's with her husband and a group of close friends.
A few days later, Rebecca has a "throat thing." There have been some preliminary news reports on a virus from China - but testing in LA is restricted to those experiencing all four symptoms of sneezing, coughing, sore throat, and a substantially high fever.
Months later, Rebecca still feels ill.
Her symptoms begin to change in intensity. She experiences fatigue, difficulty sleeping, intense body aches and pains. Then the cough starts.
By the end of April, Rebecca is struggling to breathe, describing it to Mamamia as "an elephant sitting on my chest 24/7."
She is then diagnosed with pneumonia.
"An urgent care doctor said my lungs looked like "ground opaque glass," akin to what they were seeing with COVID patients, and clinically diagnosed me with having previously caught it," she told Mamamia.
"That was the first recognition that this 'throat thing' from February was a COVID infection."
"The doctors back then didn't know anything about the disease process of COVID, potential treatments, or any solid advice, so I was given antibiotics and told I should be fine soon enough."
"I attributed all my other symptoms to my body fighting it. I was wrong - the secondary COVID pneumonia was terrible, and long COVID was continuing to take hold."
The neurological symptoms appeared in July 2020 in the form of paralysis in Rebecca's face, neuropathy/numbness, tingles in her arms and legs, slurring of speech, and a "dementia-like" loss of memory.
These symptoms saw Rebecca hospitalised, with doctors noticing similar signs to a brain tumour or Multiple Sclerosis.